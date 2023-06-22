Ever wondered what a master nose knows? Yes, it’s a real profession: A nose (or the French word nez) is a term used to describe a perfume artist, due to their ability to craft and differentiate between the most sophisticated, complex scents.

A professional nose not only understands how to navigate the intricacies of fragrance vocab (Perfumes are the strongest fragrance, for example, while an eau de toilette is akin to a light body mist), but they also know how to get the most out of the juice—to spray just right and nail the most elegant, long-lasting aroma.

Here, we have Nicole Eckels, founder, CEO, and nose of Glasshouse Fragrances, to shed some light on fragrance longevity. Ahead, she bestows us with her tips to smell sensational all day long.