3 Common Habits That Lead To A Dry Skin Barrier & What To Do
If you want glass-like skin, you should start by checking in on your skin barrier. When this function is compromised, all kinds of road bumps arise, from texture to dryness to breakouts and more.
Of course, topical hydration is a must, but so is being mindful of potentially triggering habits. To come, three of the most common skin barrier blunders, from cosmetic chemist Kate Biberdorf, Ph.D.
Quick changes in temperature
You know that refreshing feeling of walking into a super-cold room on a severely hot day? Well, while that may feel great, your skin barrier would probably disagree.
“When this happens, your skin is literally throwing water molecules off the surface, and it’s evaporating into the air,” Biberdorf says.
Flying
It’s no secret that your skin dries out on an airplane, but why does it happen? “[Flying] takes vapor out of the atmosphere, so your skin tends to dry out,” Biberdorf says. This is in efforts to make the plane environment comfortable for everyone, but your skin may feel the effects.
The fix
Using the wrong body wash
“All body washes are not created equal,” Biberdorf says. You’ll know your body wash is drying you out if your skin feels tight or looks ashy as soon as you step out of the shower—that's a surefire sign it's not the right fit for your skin.
The takeaway
Three common (yet sneaky) habits that irritate the skin barrier include quick temperature changes, flying, and using a drying body wash. Do you best to baby those barriers! You can learn more about the best ingredients to support yours here.