3 Easy Eye Makeup Looks That You Can Do Just About Anywhere
Senior Branded Content Editor By Krista Soriano
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen.
December 12, 2019
As a fitness instructor in New York, Alicia Archer (aka Kinky Sweat), is no stranger to doing her makeup in studio bathrooms—with a limited selection of makeup products and little to no time to get ready before her next meeting or dinner with friends. In this Glow On The Go video, she shows us how to master three of her go-to eye makeup looks quickly and effortlessly.