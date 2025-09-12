3 Dry Brushing Habits That Could Be Doing More Harm Than Good
Dry brushing is a wonderful way to exfoliate your skin and stimulate circulation, beyond the obvious perk that it just feels great. That being said, there are a few nuances to keep in mind when using this tool.
Below, three major mistakes you may be making and what to do instead.
Skipping moisturizer
Moisturizing your body head to toe after every shower can benefit your skin in countless ways, but it’s even more important for those who choose to dry brush.
See, the bristles manually exfoliate your skin, pushing away dead skin cells, which is why your body may feel and look smoother after a few weeks of consistent use. But once that fresh layer of skin is revealed, you’ll want to slather it in lotion to protect the moisture barrier.
If you decide to shave in the shower, this is even more essential. For those days, opt for a fragrance-free formula to mitigate post-shave irritation, like our holy grail, the mindbodygreen postbiotic body lotion.
You can even take the moisture a step further and apply our dry body oil over the lotion for a slugging effect, encouraging lasting and deep hydration.
Dry brushing after sun exposure
Your body care routine after a long day in the sun calls for hydration, not exfoliation. For this reason, it’s probably best to skip this step and hop right into the shower—and a cold one at that.
"After a long day in the sun, the first step I recommend is to take a cool bath or shower to cleanse the skin, minimize inflammation, and relieve any discomfort caused by the sun's UV rays,” board-certified dermatologist Kim Nichols, M.D. previously told mindbodygreen.
You can resume your normal dry brushing routine after a day or two, but definitely hold off if you have a sunburn or experience any type of sun rash, as it may increase irritation and interrupt your skin’s natural healing process.
Dry brushing after you shave
Add "post-shave" to the list of less-than-ideal times to dry brush. As we mentioned earlier, shaving itself is a form of exfoliation, so there’s no need to manually exfoliate (i.e., dry brush) afterwards.
Most people will be able to resume dry brushing the next day; however, folks prone to skin irritation from shaving may want to wait another full day to let their skin completely heal before exfoliating again.
That said, dry brushing before you shave is definitely a good move. This pre-shave exfoliation will help break up the dead skin and prepare your skin for an even, smooth shave.
The takeaway
Let's review: Skip dry brushing after shaving and after sun exposure. When you do decide to dry brush, make sure you use a high-quality moisturizer after you hop out of the shower to trap in all that precious moisture. And you're good to go! Here’s a full guide to dry brushing if you’d like to build a complete routine.