3 Common Habits That Lead To A Dry Skin Barrier & What To Do
If you want glass-like skin, you should start by checking in on your skin barrier. When this function is compromised, all kinds of road bumps arise, from texture to dryness to breakouts and more.
Of course, topical hydration is a must, but so is being mindful of potentially triggering habits. To come, three of the most common skin barrier blunders, from cosmetic chemist Kate Biberdorf, Ph.D.
Quick changes in temperature
You know that refreshing feeling of walking into a super-cold room on a severely hot day? Well, while that may feel great, your skin barrier would probably disagree.
“When this happens, your skin is literally throwing water molecules off the surface, and it’s evaporating into the air,” Biberdorf says.
The fix
Flying
It’s no secret that your skin dries out on an airplane, but why does it happen? “[Flying] takes vapor out of the atmosphere, so your skin tends to dry out,” Biberdorf says. This is in efforts to make the plane environment comfortable for everyone, but your skin may feel the effects.
The fix
Using the wrong body wash
“All body washes are not created equal,” Biberdorf says. You’ll know your body wash is drying you out if your skin feels tight or looks ashy as soon as you step out of the shower—that's a surefire sign it's not the right fit for your skin.
The fix
Look for high-quality products designed for skin barrier care. Keep an eye out for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, aloe vera, shea butter, and botanical oils. Biberdorf’s choice: Olay’s Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash—a rich formula with shea butter, HA, niacinamide, and more. No matter what body wash you use, be sure to apply a hydrating body lotion after every rinse—here are our favorites if you’re on the hunt for a new go-to.
The takeaway
Three common (yet sneaky) habits that irritate the skin barrier include quick temperature changes, flying, and using a drying body wash. Do you best to baby those barriers! You can learn more about the best ingredients to support yours here.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.