Beauty

3 Common Habits That Lead To A Dry Skin Barrier & What To Do

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
June 29, 2023
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
close up of a woman & eyelashes
Image by RZCREATIVE / Stocksy
June 29, 2023
If you want glass-like skin, you should start by checking in on your skin barrier. When this function is compromised, all kinds of road bumps arise, from texture to dryness to breakouts and more. 

Of course, topical hydration is a must, but so is being mindful of potentially triggering habits. To come, three of the most common skin barrier blunders, from cosmetic chemist Kate Biberdorf, Ph.D. 

1.

Quick changes in temperature

You know that refreshing feeling of walking into a super-cold room on a severely hot day? Well, while that may feel great, your skin barrier would probably disagree. 

“When this happens, your skin is literally throwing water molecules off the surface, and it’s evaporating into the air,” Biberdorf says. 

The fix

Rather than running your AC at an all-time low during summer, try to keep it comfortable, not freezing. This will not only save your skin barrier but also your money from your monthly energy bill, so it’s a win-win. 
2.

Flying

It’s no secret that your skin dries out on an airplane, but why does it happen? “[Flying] takes vapor out of the atmosphere, so your skin tends to dry out,” Biberdorf says. This is in efforts to make the plane environment comfortable for everyone, but your skin may feel the effects.

The fix

“Make sure to travel with a moisturizing body lotion and prime your skin beforehand with products that will provide long-lasting hydration,” Biberdorf says. Here’s how a derm preps her skin for flights, if you’re curious
3.

Using the wrong body wash

“All body washes are not created equal,” Biberdorf says. You’ll know your body wash is drying you out if your skin feels tight or looks ashy as soon as you step out of the shower—that's a surefire sign it's not the right fit for your skin.

The fix


Look for high-quality products designed for skin barrier care. Keep an eye out for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, aloe vera, shea butter, and botanical oils. Biberdorf’s choice: Olay’s Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash—a rich formula with shea butter, HA, niacinamide, and more. No matter what body wash you use, be sure to apply a hydrating body lotion after every rinse—here are our favorites if you’re on the hunt for a new go-to.
The takeaway

Three common (yet sneaky) habits that irritate the skin barrier include quick temperature changes, flying, and using a drying body wash. Do you best to baby those barriers! You can learn more about the best ingredients to support yours here

