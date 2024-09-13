Skip to Content
Recipes

This Spicy Plant-Based "Chorizo" Chili Will Keep You Warm & Satiated On Cool Days

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
September 13, 2024
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
charley street plant-based chorizo chili
Image by Charley St / Contributor
September 13, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

On colder days, there's nothing more satisfying than a bowl of soup or stew—and one of the best for those ultra-frigid evenings (winter here we come) is a chili with just enough spice to really warm you up.

But anyone following a plant-based or vegan diet will know that simple bean chilis can get monotonous, a problem this recipe from chef Dan Churchill of Charley St in New York solves with true expertise.

With the help of a plant-based chorizo (which they sell on the Charley St website), this recipe ups the ante with spice and three types of legumes: chickpeas, lentils, and black kidney beans.

Spices including cumin, smoked paprika, turmeric, and garlic powder join aromatic onion and a mix of veggies to form the base of this comforting dish.

Thanks to the combination of plant-based protein, intense flavor, and plenty of fiber, this chili is sure to keep you feeling nourished, and the blend of spices will keep you warm, too—even on the chilliest of days.

3 Bean "Chorizo" Chili

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 large carrots, finely chopped
  • 2 red peppers, chopped
  • 1 can black kidney beans
  • 2 cups Charley St Chorizo or other plant-based chorizo product
  • 1 can chickpeas
  • 1 can lentils
  • 1 large can crushed tomatoes 
  • 2 tbsp. tomato paste
  • 1 tsp. cumin 
  • 1 tsp. smoked paprika
  • ½ tsp. turmeric
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder

Method

  1. Sauté onion and garlic in olive oil for 6 to 8 minutes.
  2. Add carrot and peppers and sauté for another 6 minutes.
  3. Add beans, chorizo, and lentils, along with tomatoes and tomato paste. Sauté 2 to 3 minutes.
  4. Add your spices and stir well. Add 1 cup of water, bring to a low boil, then turn to low and let simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.
  5. Plate with brown rice or quinoa and top with smashed avocado for a protein-packed plant-based meal.

