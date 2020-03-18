Barre is a super accessible, low-impact workout that you can do from the comfort of your home. The ballet-inspired exercise focuses on micro movements, which will ensure you get the most out of the time you set aside.

Other than using the back of a chair or the kitchen countertop as your "barre" for balance, no additional equipment is needed. Just remember it's okay if your muscle start to shake, it just means you're isolating the muscles.

By getting workouts in at home, we can build consistency towards better overall wellness, which will keep our health on the upswing! Here are three of my favorite booty-burning exercises (no experience necessary!) that can be done anytime: