Tune In: A Nutritionist & Acne Specialist Shares Her Best Clear Skin Tips
Skin issues like breakouts, dullness, or thinning hair are categorized as “beauty problems”—but according to holistic nutritionist Maria Marlowe, they’re actually health concerns.
“My beauty philosophy is: the healthier you are, the more beautiful you are,” says Marlowe, known as The Acne Nutritionist. “When we have ‘beauty issues’—whether it’s acne, hair loss, or brittle nails—these are signs of imbalances within.”
Rather than covering up or fighting symptoms with harsh topicals, Marlowe encourages people to view skin as a reflection of internal health. “If we can use those symptoms as communication from our body and try to understand, What’s wrong here? What am I missing? Is it stress? Is it diet?,” Marlowe asks on this episode of Clean Beauty School. “Then we can use that information to become the healthiest version of ourselves. That’s ultimately what will make us glow from within.”
Tune into the episode to hear Marlowe break down acne, the gut-skin connection, and so much more. But in the meantime, here are three persistent myths about acne—and what to focus on instead.
Myth: Bacteria is the root cause of acne
The truth: It’s inflammation
For decades, conventional wisdom framed acne as a bacterial problem—leading many of us to scrub our skin raw with harsh cleansers and drying treatments. “Especially for people in their 30s, we were always told we needed to kill the acne-causing bacteria,” Marlowe says. “That’s why we were using products designed to kill bacteria, thinking that would clear our skin.”
But the science tells a different story. “What the research shows is that inflammation is actually what triggers acne—it’s not bacteria,” she says. “Since the 1980s, study after study has implicated inflammation as the root cause.”
Even more surprising? The so-called acne-causing bacteria isn’t always harmful. “It’s actually a commensal, or good, bacteria,” Marlowe explains. “It’s found on clear, healthy skin in varying amounts. So while bacteria may play some role in acne, it’s not the first domino. It’s really inflammation.”
This new understanding even led to an official reclassification: “In the early 2010s, acne was reclassified from a bacterial infection to a chronic inflammatory skin disorder,” Marlowe says. “It should have changed how we treat acne—but unfortunately, many treatments still focus on killing bacteria. We need to be focusing on inflammation instead.”
Myth 2: Acne is only triggered by what you eat
The truth: It’s also triggered by what you don’t eat
Yes, your diet matters—but not just in the way you might think.
“If we’re eating pro-inflammatory foods, that can trigger breakouts,” Marlowe says. “But it’s also about what we’re not eating. Nutrient deficiencies are linked to acne as well. Vitamin A, zinc, and omega-3s are some of the most common. And often, the worse the deficiency, the more severe the acne.”
Many people try to cut out sugar or processed foods, but Marlowe stresses that adding in the right foods is just as important. “Are you eating enough nutrient-dense foods?” she asks.
Omega-3s, in particular, are essential for calming inflammation. “Foods like wild salmon, anchovies, sardines, mackerel—these are really potent anti-inflammatories,” she says. “And since omega-3 deficiency is common among people with acne, they’re a great group of foods to add.”
For Marlowe, one small daily habit made a big difference. “Flaxseed was a game-changer for me,” she says. “I would sprinkle a tablespoon of ground flaxseed on whatever I was eating—salads, oatmeal, smoothies. You can even mix it with spices as a breading for chicken or add it to baked goods.”
Myth 3: Hormones are the problem
The truth: Hormones are just messengers triggered by lifestyle
“I would argue that all acne is hormonal to some extent, because it’s our hormones that control the sebaceous glands,” Marlowe explains. “But your hormones aren’t the problem. Whatever is causing the imbalance is the issue.”
Rather than blaming hormones, Marlowe encourages people to look upstream. “Hormones are just messengers,” she says. “They’re reacting to what’s happening in your body, and that comes back to diet and lifestyle.”
For example, chronic stress can elevate cortisol, a hormone that impacts everything from inflammation to skin oil production. “That’s how hormones work—they’re constantly responding and relaying information,” she says. “So don’t blame them. Instead ask yourself: Is there anything I’m doing that could be throwing things out of balance?”
Two common contributors to hormonal imbalances and breakouts? A high-sugar diet and a lack of fiber. “Blood sugar swings are tough on hormonal balance,” she explains. “And fiber plays a huge role in supporting healthy hormone metabolism.”
Tune in:
