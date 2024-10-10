"Really happy with this lotion! This lotion soaks in and stays in and isn’t STICKY. I was a little hesitant with the first use—went on with that white layer (like mineral sunscreen), and expected it to stay there and be sticky. I gave it 30-60 sec and popped my clothes on! My skin felt moisturized and not crepey/cracked all day! And I always have super dry skin but especially in winter. Thumbs up for postbiotic lotion!" — Elizabeth