11 Ways To Empower Your Kids While Cooking A Meal 

We love cooking with our boys and find that it makes cooking more fun for everyone. We turn on our favorite tunes and have kitchen dance parties while we work. Time is precious with kids, and we love spending as much of it with our little peas as we can. It gives us a chance to share stories about our day, plus we get to teach them kitchen skills so someday they can cook on their own...and maybe even for us!

The kitchen is the perfect place for kids to fall in love with and appreciate food. The more you're willing to let them help, the more involved they'll want to be. And when they feel a sense of ownership of the meal, they're more likely to want to eat it. As any parent can tell you, that's a major score! That all adds up to the kitchen being our happy place.

Here are some of our favorite tips for cooking with kids: