mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Parenting

11 Ways To Empower Your Kids While Cooking A Meal 

Maria Lichty
Written by Maria Lichty

Image by Kristin Rogers Photography / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 5, 2019
We know it can be difficult to juggle the many distractions you may face while cooking. Especially if you have a couple of young cooks on your hands, your kids may want to help out with the meal or entertain while you're whipping up something fantastic. Instead of shying away from including your kids in the kitchen, embrace these tiny helpers! You'll not only have a fun experience with your family, but you'll be sure to empower your children and teach them independence—life skills they'll be sure to remember. To ensure a fun and seamless cooking experience, you'll want to check out this excerpt from Maria Lichty's Two Peas & Their Pod.

We love cooking with our boys and find that it makes cooking more fun for everyone. We turn on our favorite tunes and have kitchen dance parties while we work. Time is precious with kids, and we love spending as much of it with our little peas as we can. It gives us a chance to share stories about our day, plus we get to teach them kitchen skills so someday they can cook on their own...and maybe even for us!

The kitchen is the perfect place for kids to fall in love with and appreciate food. The more you're willing to let them help, the more involved they'll want to be. And when they feel a sense of ownership of the meal, they're more likely to want to eat it. As any parent can tell you, that's a major score! That all adds up to the kitchen being our happy place.

Here are some of our favorite tips for cooking with kids:

1. Let them help pick the recipes, or pick a recipe you know they love.

It will get them excited about what they're about to cook! It also helps to pick age-appropriate recipes, so maybe no fresh pasta on the first try... And it doesn't have to be dinner! Maybe a simple snack is a better place for you to start.

Article continues below

2. Feed them first!

This is the golden rule—don't expect a hungry kid to wait patiently to be done with the recipe. A small snack before cooking (for kids and adults!) is essential.

3. Don't be in a rush.

Expect it to take a little longer to make the recipe, and plan accordingly. Patience is crucial! If they see you get frustrated, they'll get frustrated too and want to give up. The more you practice together, the better they'll get, and the more confidence they'll have. Kids need time to play and learn in the kitchen! Weekends are a great time to cook with kids because you won't feel as rushed.

Article continues below

4. Be ready for a mess.

Cooking is messy, and so are kids—so embrace it. There's nothing you can't clean up later—or better yet, get the kids involved in that too!

5. Dress accordingly.

Make sure you and your kids are wearing clothes that can get splattered and spilled on. It's a great reason to get everyone their own special apron.

Article continues below

6. Make it easy.

Have a step stool, so little ones can comfortably reach the counter, or use the kitchen table as your work area. Look at your recipe beforehand and think about all the ways little hands can help: mixing, whisking, measuring, grabbing ingredients from the fridge or pantry, even taste-testing! Giving kids a job title like chief mixer or head taster makes them feel important—that they play a special role in making the meal.

7. Make it safe.

Before getting started, talk about kitchen safety. If your child is old enough to use a knife (there's no right answer—it's what you feel comfortable with; there are great kid-friendly options available), teach him how to properly hold it. In any case, remove other sharp and any hot objects from reach. And don't forget to wash your hands! 

Article continues below

8. Make it interesting.

Read through the recipe, or have older children read the recipe. Discuss the steps and talk about what you'll be doing—and keep it exciting! When you think of it from a child's perspective (or an adult's!), mixing a whole bunch of ingredients together is like a big science experiment! You can also talk about the individual ingredients, where they come from, and what they taste like. Make sure there are plenty of taste tests along the way!

9. Make it fun.

Get kids involved from the very beginning—seeing the process from start to finish is exciting! Let them help pick out the ingredients at the farmers market or store. Then when you get into the kitchen, embrace the spirit of the project—have a good time! We love music in our kitchen, and we also pull out special spoons, bowls, and measuring cups in bright colors that the kids love.

Article continues below

10. Make it teamwork.

If you have more than one child, make sure your kids take turns and work together. We're always telling the boys that we're a team—everyone has a job, and everyone's job is equally important for the meal to come together.

11. Have reasonable expectations.

Your little one might not be ready to help with an entire recipe from start to finish, and some kids have different attention spans. Even if they help a little, that's still enough to make them feel important. Be sure to offer lots of praise and encouragement! 

Excerpted from Two Peas & Their Pod. Text © 2019 by Maria Lichty. First published in 2019 by Grand Central Publishing.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Maria Lichty
Maria Lichty
Maria Lichty's blog, Two Peas & Their Pod, began after friends and family asked for the recipes she and her husband used to cater their own wedding, and Maria and Josh have been...

More On This Topic

Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/11-ways-to-empower-your-kids-while-cooking-a-meal

Your article and new folder have been saved!