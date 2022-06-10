11 Healthy Summer Essentials Every Family Needs For More Fun Under The Sun

The summer heat can lead to a lot of dehydration if you're not careful. Just as regularly applying Bare Republic sunscreen is important, keeping a water bottle nearby to serve as a reminder to hydrate throughout the day is also critical. Our little ones depend on us to keep them in check as well—but it helps to have their own "big-kid" water bottle to sip from. Hydro Flask's Kids Wide Mouth bottle keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and includes an easy-to-clean straw cap and graspable boot for little hands.