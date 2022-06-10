11 Healthy Summer Essentials Every Family Needs For More Fun Under The Sun

As the school year ends, the summer begins—which means kids get to spend more time outside and less time behind a computer screen. And while we could all use a little more fresh air, it’s important to keep the whole family nourished and protected so that nothing can stand in the way of a summer full of fun under the sun.

To help you get ready for a season of outdoor adventures, we’ve put together a list of healthy summertime essentials. Whether heading to a beach weekend or an afternoon playdate, these better-for-you products will help to prepare for anything the season throws your family’s way. From clean-ingredient sunscreen, like Bare Republic, to our favorite kid-friendly snacks, let this serve as a checklist for all of your summer outings.