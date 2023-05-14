"There are many favorite tips and pieces of advice I've learned from my mother and my grandmother, Miss Jessie, about hair care and beauty in general over the years. My grandmother took a very big interest in my and [my sister] Titi's hair as my mother was Japanese American, and my grandmother didn't have experience with multitextured hair.

"Whenever we visited Miss Jessie, she would whip up concoctions of conditioners for our hair at her kitchen table, using everything from mayo to butter, eggs, and oils, and would send us home with Mason jars of her special formulas to use between salon visits. These treatments, as she called them, were so incredibly conditioning and made the post-wash detangling and styling process so much easier. After washing our hair, we would apply these concoctions on our wet hair, put a plastic cap on for at least 30 minutes, and rinse, and our hair was always left so soft and shiny.

"My grandmother was a great cook, which is why we named the Miss Jessie's product line after her. Miss Jessie's products are formulated to convey the same love and the same attention to detail as our grandmother put in at her kitchen counter. Not only did it make us feel loved—love being one of the main ingredients of my grandmother's formulas—but it also made our hair feel so much more manageable. This is why many of the Miss Jessie's product names have food references; we were thinking of her and the many positive experiences we had with her growing up in her kitchen."

—Miko Branch, hairstylist and co-founder of Miss Jessie's