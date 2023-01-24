10/10 Would Recommend This CBD Product To A Friend, Says Every Participant Of A 2022 Survey
It’s hard to imagine a time when CBD wasn’t a part of our daily routines, or a hot topic in the wellness world, or easily found at the local farmer’s market. These days, hemp CBD products are around every corner. This is great news for our overall well-being, but the decision fatigue can be real. How do we know which CBD product to choose?
The best CBD product is one that people don’t just love for themselves, but also want to share with their loved ones. In CBDistillery’s 2022 Releaf study conducted with MoreBetter, every single participant (yes, really) said that they would recommend the Unwind Synergy+ THC + CBD Gummies to their friends and family, or that they already had.† We don’t know about you, but when considering a new daily habit, we’re all about that 10/10 would recommend. So what is it about these gummies that has people talking?
Advertisement
A unique combination of CBD and THC.
From helping with stress to boosting mood to supporting joint mobility1, people have been incorporating CBD from the hemp plant into their wellness routines for years.* But these gummies combine CBD with a low dose of THC to offer a whole new scope of benefits. We know what you’re thinking—isn’t THC known for its intoxicating effects? Yes, but in very small doses, THC can be functional for overall well-being.* For example—those who have been regularly taking CBDistillery’s Unwind Synergy+ THC & CBD Gummies have reported benefits like sound sleep, body relaxation, and mental relaxation.*† Studies2 back up the fact that *low* doses of delta-9 THC can help provide relief from stress (while higher doses can do the opposite).*
And naturally occurring, hemp-derived delta-9 THC is exactly what’s found in these berry-flavored gummies. Whereas most gummies use delta-8 THC, which involves quite a few chemicals during processing, CBDistillery is all about setting the highest standard for quality and testing. All of their products are created using non-GMO industrial hemp and are third-party tested to ensure potency, purity, and safety. Add all these benefits up, and it’s no wonder why people are turning to this gummy to reinspire their wind-down routine.
Does your wind-down routine need a makeover?
After a long day of emails, traffic, and smartphone pings, a wind-down routine is a modern day must. But how easy is it to get complacent and lose ourselves on socials? According to CBDistillery’s relaxation survey, about two-thirds of participants rated their current wind-down from “neutral to very unsatisfying.”† Winding down should really be the highlight of our day, but we know it’s easier said than done. Unwind Synergy+ THC & CBD Gummies can help set a tone of relaxation as we kick back with a loved one, enjoy a book, or indulge in some me-time once the kids are down.* Did we mention they pair perfectly with a hot bath, or that new documentary you’ve been eyeing?
These gummies are ideal for switching gears after a bustling day. But sometimes we need more than that—and that’s where CBDistillery’s Deep Sleep Synergy+ THC & CBN gummies come in. A wind-down routine is a great starting point, but how about a knockout night of sleep? These gummies also contain hemp-derived delta-9 THC, but paired with CBN and CBD for a synergy that’ll help keep you in slumber-mode all night long.*
Advertisement
For those busy days and early mornings.
If your wind-down routine has been either nonexistent or lackluster, the unique combination of CBD and THC from the ancient hemp botanical is the perfect way to reboot… Especially for those of us with crazy days and early mornings. To that end, it’s no wonder why parents are amongst the majority of those enjoying these gummies—56% of the participants in CBDistillery’s relaxation survey were actually parents.†
The reality is—when we’re going hard all day, sometimes we need a helping hand when it’s time to slow down (and the kids are finally asleep). But we also need a solution that will leave us refreshed when the alarm goes off—because sometimes, that alarm is a wide-eyed, hungry toddler. Made with 5 mg of delta-9 THC and 25 mg of CBD, the Unwind Synergy+ THC & CBD Gummies help create a balance for our body to wind down.* And as a plant-based (i.e., from nature) relaxation aid, they won’t leave us feeling groggy or with a next-day headache once the sun’s up.*
Spread the word.
With hemp CBD as an established part of our wellness world, we have tons of products to choose from—but we also know more about what works best. And as it turns out, combining our love for CBD with a small dose of THC can work wonders for our rest and relaxation.* After a busy day, we all deserve to slow down and enjoy a little bit of leisure time. But it’s more than that: We deserve a wind-down routine that’s so good, we can’t help but recommend it to our friends.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
†A proprietary study conducted in 2022 by CBDistillery and MoreBetter. Of the 74 mostly non-Hispanic participants who completed this 30-day study, 45 were female and 29 were male, with ages ranging from 21 to 79 and an average age of 48.8 years. MoreBetter is a data insights provider that collects real world evidence-based outcomes via the Releaf App from cannabis and hemp consumers.
Advertisement
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing poetry, meditating, and traveling the world. She's based in Boulder, Colorado.
Devon's first book, Earth Women, is coming soon. To learn more, join the mailing list, and receive updates, head to www.devonbarrowwriting.com.