I like to start every one of my practices and yoga classes by inviting myself and my students to set their intention for their day. If you're unsure of how to set an intention, a good way to do it is to start by saying "I am" and following up with a word that describes a feeling that resonates with you and how you want your day to go. For example, "I am happy," "I am healthy," or "I am at peace" are great and simple intentions to start with if you're feeling a little stuck on where to begin.