10 Habits That Will Help You Become The Healthiest, Slimmest Version Of You

It's essential to eat protein because your body uses it for muscle and tissue repair, and it breaks down into the amino acids used to synthesize feel-good neurotransmitters in your brain responsible for good mood, sex drive, appetite control, sleep, and regulating cravings. For example, tryptophan in animal proteins and select plant foods are a precursor to serotonin.

Lack of quality protein is one of the most common factors I see with clients having difficulty with weight loss. They're either eating too many grain-based foods for their physiology (and the lectins present in grains can cause inflammation that prevents weight loss), or they’re just not eating enough protein with meals, so they’re not satisfied.

Examples of quality protein are: grass fed beef and lamb; organic poultry; cage free eggs, preferably from a local farm; and wild fish. For vegetarians, legumes are not a complete source of protein, meaning they do not provide all essential amino acids, so combine with quinoa , brown rice, or another nourishing whole grain.