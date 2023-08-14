Bodemer says her whole family uses it as part of their nighttime rituals. “We are all big fans of aromatherapy, and this one is the best bedtime mists we have found—we have tried a lot of the ones on the market and made our own,” she tells me. “Spraying it on our pillows feels like nature is tucking us in. It is the perfect blend of relaxing botanicals, but not at all overly sweet. The best part is the ingredient list!”

Speaking of the latter: The basis is an organically grown lavender essential oil sourced from Bulgaria. This oil is a favorite in many households and loved for its tranquil floral scent. It’s then grounded and warmed with a sustainably harvested Australian sandalwood. Finally, it’s topped with air, earthy florals: Roman chamomile, and linden blossom. Both our Roman chamomile and linden blossom are wild-harvested in Europe.

The combination creates a sensorial experience that’s perfect for relaxation. “The scent was very soothing and provided a great atmosphere. I sprayed it on my bed each night before sleep and also loved spritzing it in my bathroom before a bath or shower. Overall, it has added a relaxing and peaceful element to my nighttime routine,” one user, Sasha, tells us.

And it’s not just before bed, either. Lots of folks have been using it in their shower rituals (like Sasha above) as well as meditation: “It's become a part of my evening routine that I look forward to! It definitely helps me relax and set the tone for the meditation I do in bed before I go to sleep,” writes Hayley.