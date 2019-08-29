mindbodygreen

An Introduction To The Throat Chakra + How To Heal It

Yogi Cameron
Yoga, Meditation, & Ayurveda Guru By Yogi Cameron
Yoga, Meditation, & Ayurveda Guru
Yogi Cameron has helped thousands of people tap into their spiritual side, having studied Ayurvedic Medicine and Yoga since 2003. He became certified in Yoga at the Integral Yoga Institute in New York City as well as the Sri Satchidananda Ashram, and studied Ayurvedic Medicine at Arsha Vidya Peetam in South India and trained at the International Academy of Ayurveda in Pune, india. He’s been featured in ELLE, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and The London Times, and has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Today Show, and more.

Image by Delmaine Donson / iStock

Last updated on August 29, 2019

The seven chakras are the main energy centers of the body. The fifth chakra, also called Vishuddha or throat chakra, represents our ability to communicate and express ourselves openly and eloquently. The throat chakra is associated with the thyriod, which governs our metabolism. Here's a quick beginner's guide to this chakra:

Location of the throat chakra.

The throat region.

What the throat chakra controls.

Communication, self-expression, openness and clarity of speech.

Color of the throat chakra.

Blue.

A healing breath routine for the throat chakra.

Inhale once, and then exhale. Then, lock the chin, hold your breath, and shift your chin down slightly. Hold your breath for as long as you're comfortable. Then, gently raising the head and take your inhale and exhale. Repeat for as long as feels good.

Beneficial foods for the throat chakra.

  • Juices and teas
  • All types of fruits

