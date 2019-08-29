An Introduction To The Throat Chakra + How To Heal It
The seven chakras are the main energy centers of the body. The fifth chakra, also called Vishuddha or throat chakra, represents our ability to communicate and express ourselves openly and eloquently. The throat chakra is associated with the thyriod, which governs our metabolism. Here's a quick beginner's guide to this chakra:
Location of the throat chakra.
The throat region.
What the throat chakra controls.
Communication, self-expression, openness and clarity of speech.
Color of the throat chakra.
Blue.
A healing breath routine for the throat chakra.
Inhale once, and then exhale. Then, lock the chin, hold your breath, and shift your chin down slightly. Hold your breath for as long as you're comfortable. Then, gently raising the head and take your inhale and exhale. Repeat for as long as feels good.
Beneficial foods for the throat chakra.
- Juices and teas
- All types of fruits
If you want to learn even more about chakras and how to open each to harness your spiritual energy to feel truly alive, check out my course, Chakras 101: How to Harness Your Spiritual Energy for Better Sex, Better Sleep & Better Moods.