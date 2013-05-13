How To Bring Positive Energy Into Your Home (House Blessing)

House blessing is an ancient tradition that invites positive energy into your home. Your home is an extension of your body and spirit. As you give to your home, you give to yourself. As you might have experienced, your space reflects and affects your inner life. If you bless your home and lavish it with love, it becomes a gracious holder of your dreams. During a house blessing, you can imbue the space with love, harmony, health, happiness, and prosperity.

It is especially potent to do a house blessing after cleaning the physical rooms and performing a space cleansing. You should always clean before you energize. Blessing your house is akin to energizing it with prayers and positive intentions. You can do a house blessing before you move into a new space or when you want to bless a space you already inhabit in a new, purposeful way. For example, you may do a house blessing when a new spouse moves in or a baby comes into your life. You can also do one after you clear clutter and want to invite fresh energy into your home.

You can perform a house blessing by yourself or with family and friends. The more positive intentions you invoke, the better. If you invite like-minded friends to participate, you might ask them to bring a special prayer, poem, or ritual to share. Below are five steps from "Feng Shui Your Life" to create a harmonious house blessing.

1. Set the tone by playing sacred music and ask everyone to stand in a circle.

2. Welcome and thank your friends and family for being a part of this special occasion.

3. Light a pink candle (pink brings the energy of love and kindness) and pass it to each new person, who then shares a blessing.

4. You may also walk to different areas of the home stating specific intentions for each room as a way of consecrating it for a special purpose.

5. When the house blessing comes to an end, place the pink candle in the center of your home to burn for at least one hour. Open all East windows and doors to invite the life-giving energy of the rising sun into your home.

There are many house blessing prayers, so feel free to research one that feels right to you and your family. Below is a prayer that I use and suggest to my clients. Feel free to edit it to make it your own.

"To the Divine Spirit (or Universal Energy, Supreme One etc), in lighting this candle we summon love, harmony, peace, and prosperity into our home. May we be blessed with good health, happiness, success, and abundance. May this home be a sacred dwelling for us and our children. May those who visit us feel peace and love. We decree that this home is now shielded from harm, illness, or misfortune. Thank you for bringing divine light, love and energy into our hearts, rooms, and endeavors. With tremendous gratitude, we thank you. In full faith, so be it and so it is!"

Wishing you much happiness, health, love and prosperity!