3 Spiritual Benefits Of Sage
If you're not familiar with sage smudging, it's Native American ritual that I like to think of as a "spiritual house cleaning" or purification. When I first used sage I was amazed by how it enhanced my intuition. Here are a few quick ways to tap into the spiritual benefits of burning sage.
1. Sage can smudge a room.
When you want to clear out the energy of a particular room, burning a sage smudging stick is an easy and effective way to do it. You can say a small affirmation while rotating the sage stick to encourage peace, love, and happiness to fill the space.
When the smoke from the sage stick is pointed in a uniform direction, I see it as an indication that I can move to the next location. If the smoke is scattered, I'll continue to walk around and alternate between a counterclockwise and clockwise rotation for my sage stick.
2. Sage can smudge an object.
When I buy a crystal, candle, or even a new piece of furniture, I will burn sage over the item to clear its energy. I always to this with a dress or item of clothing that may have been tried on or returned by another customer too. I simply take the sage smudging stick and allow the fumes to pass over the item I'm clearing for a few seconds.
3. Sage can be aromatherapy.
I find that the burning sage makes for wonderful aromatherapy. Any place in the house that's smelly (think: the trash can or a litter box) can use a sage refresh every once in a while.
