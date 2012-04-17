Remove Obstacles with This Ganesh Mantra

This is my favorite mantra to awaken Shakti, or the manifesting energy of the Universe, to stoke the fire of transformation within. I teach this mantra in classes, I sing it while driving in Los Angeles traffic and I have shared with with friends, family and students around the world because it’s easy and uplifting with the potential for great results.

According to the Buddhist Handbook, mantras are "highly compressed, power-packed formulas, usually of Sanskrit origin, which are charged with deep meaning and magical potency." A mantra can be a word, sound or phrase which elevates or modifies consciousness through its meaning, sound, rhythm, tone and reflexology of the tongue against the palate of the mouth.

This particular mantra is “Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha,” which can be loosely translated to “Yo! Wake up Root Chakra energy of transformation so I can move through any obstacles in my life. Hooray!” Most importantly, we are calling upon the powerful energy of Ganesh, the elephant headed deity, who is widely revered as the Remover of Obstacles and the Lord of Beginnings.

According to Kundalini yoga, Ganesh, also referred to as Ganapataye, resides in the first chakra, called Muladhara (muladhara). Mula means "original," and adhara means "foundation." The muladhara chakra is the principal origin from which the manifesting energy of Shakti resides within each of us. When we awaken that energy, it helps us move through the Chakras with ease to activate a strong sense of self, express Divine love, communicate clearly and connect with our intuition.

This particular mantra is important because not only is it fun and catchy, but it also represents a willingness to release and move past the perceived obstacles in our lives. We can all make excuses for ourselves about why we cannot achieve our dreams, but you will have an easier time succeeding when you choose to focus on your goals rather than your challenges. So when you make the choice to chant this mantra, you are aligning yourself with your desired outcome and moving towards it with conviction.

I suggest you use this mantra when you want to clear the Chitta Vritti, or the anxious chatter of the mind. You can repeat this Mantra 108 times on your Mala beads or follow along with the video for a minute of chanting. Most importantly, make it your own, find your voice and have fun. Remember, this is your life. Don't let anything hold you back because you deserve the best.