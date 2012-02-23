mindbodygreen

What Yoga Means to Me

February 23, 2012

To me yoga is a way of life, it's about cleaning off the lens we see the world through by looking deeply at ourselves. The asanas challenge us in a way that not only tests our ability to stay present but also our ability to look deeply at what drives us and what holds us back. After a while we learn to slow down our brain long enough to actually look at what we’re doing and see our habits.

We spend most of our lives just going through the motions and we forget that every moment is an opportunity for change, whatever sort of change you need in your life, that’s a huge part of the practice for me.

