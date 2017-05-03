8 Surprising Superfoods To Support Thyroid Health

When you have thyroid health issues, it’s even more important to consume a diet rich in nutrient-dense foods to help regulate your immune system and balance your thyroid health. Symptoms such as fatigue, thinning hair, irritability, and brain fog are also often closely linked with Hashimoto’s disease, and, believe it or not, our dietary choices can affect how well our bodies are able to manage these symptoms.

When you increase the amount of nutrient-dense foods in your diet and restore depleted nutrients, you give your body the chance to heal from the inside out. Some people may even be able to reduce or eliminate their thyroid medication if dietary protocols are put into place as soon as the condition is diagnosed.

With that being said, I want to share my eight favorite superfoods that do wonders for thyroid health. Many of these foods also support the digestive system as well, which you will learn is a key part of healing from Hashimoto’s thyroiditis.