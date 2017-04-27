Is This Undercover Antioxidant The Secret To All-Day Energy?

Glutathione is a very simple molecule produced naturally from three amino acids: cysteine, glycine, and glutamine. Its sulfur chemical groups provide glutathione’s benefits. Sulfur is a sticky, smelly molecule that acts like flypaper. All the bad things in your body stick onto it, including free radicals and toxins like mercury and other heavy metals.

Your body can make its own glutathione. Unfortunately, numerous things—including a poor diet, pollution, toxins, medications, stress, trauma, aging, infections, and radiation—can quickly deplete this crucial antioxidant.

Normally your body can also recycle glutathione, except when your toxic load becomes too great. That really becomes a problem because glutathione recycles other antioxidants. Free radicals get passed around from vitamin C to vitamin E to lipoic acid, and then finally to glutathione, which cools off those free radicals. After this happens, the body can "reduce" or regenerate another protective glutathione molecule and we are back in business.

Lower glutathione levels, on the other hand, ramp up oxidative stress, free radicals, infections, and cancer. Low levels also overload and damage your liver, making it unable to detoxify.

As a functional medicine doctor, I’ve found glutathione deficiencies in nearly all very ill patients, including those with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), heart disease, cancer, chronic infections, autoimmune disease, diabetes, autism, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, arthritis, asthma, kidney problems, and liver disease.

Your body’s ability to produce and maintain high glutathione levels becomes critical to recovery from nearly every chronic illness, preventing disease, and maintaining optimal health and performance.