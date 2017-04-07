We Tried All The Calming Teas. Here Are The Ones That Actually Eliminated Our Anxiety

I’ve struggled with anxiety for most of my adult life. For the most part, I try to avoid medication (every person is individual, and I find it’s not right for me), rather relying on meditation, yoga, social time, and a huge stash of calming teas. Whether you have anxiety regularly or you’re just dealing with the stress of everyday life, the simple action of sipping a warm cup of tea can be oh so comforting—and if that tea has additional herbs and ingredients meant to calm you, all the better. But which ones actually have a noticeable impact? I sipped my way through the world of anxiety teas. Here’s what happened.Tip: To get the most benefits out of these teas (or any herbal tea that you’re drinking for therapeutic purposes), cover your mug while it steeps (I just use a jar lid or in a pinch, a bowl or plate placed gently on top). This prevents the volatile organic oils that give herbs their potency from evaporating in the steam, ensuring the resulting tea is maximally effective.