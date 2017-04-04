Thinking About A Low-FODMAP Diet? Here's Exactly What You Need To Know

"My doctor diagnosed me with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) but then had no idea how to treat it other than to tell me to reduce my intake of gassy foods" my 34-year-old patient Maria said during her initial visit. "When he reached for his prescription pad, I knew I needed a second opinion." Post-meal bloating, gas, abdominal pain, and sometimes diarrhea made social occasions unbearable for Maria. "I'd freak out if there wasn't a bathroom nearby," she confessed, "and avoided several parties for fear something embarrassing would happen."

And as a medical doctor who specializes in gut health, I've had numerous patients like Maria. Fortunately, there is a tried-and-true way to treat IBS and other gut conditions without drugs or other invasive procedures: a low-FODMAP diet. And while the low-FODMAP diet isn't exactly a newcomer to the wellness world, it can still seem very complicated and be pretty difficult to execute. Here's the information you need to know to get started, plus seven expert tips on how to make your new diet a success.