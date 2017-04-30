For Your Scrolling Pleasure: The Most Beautiful Hikes In The World

From where we're sitting in NYC, it's easy to feel like nature is just a figment of the imagination. But just beyond the concrete skyline and streetside hot-dog stands, there's a vast landscape out there to explore this spring. After conducting a not-at-all-scientific survey of our Instagram feeds, we've decided that these are the hikes to start with—some here (as in East Coast), some there (West Coast), and others everywhere else—but each one more jaw-droppingly gorgeous than the last. Time to swap those flats for sneakers and get out there.