Is Soy Really A Health Food? A Doctor Settles The Debate

In an analysis performed by investigators at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science at Tufts University, the intake of isoflavones—the plant-based estrogen or phytoestrogen found in soy—was related to survival in over 6,200 women with breast cancer followed for almost 10 years. In the women who had estrogen-receptor-negative cancer, the group with the highest isoflavone (soy) intake had a reduction in all causes of death by 21 percent. In women with estrogen-receptor-positive cancer or on hormone therapy, soy had a neutral effect on survival and did not increase any adverse outcomes.

In an editorial accompanying this new research, Omer Kucuk, M.D., of the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, commented that "we now have evidence that soy foods not only prevent breast cancer but also benefit women who have breast cancer. Therefore, we can recommend women consume soy foods because of soy's many health benefits."

The lead study author, Dr. Fang Fang Zhang, added "for women with hormone receptor-negative breast cancer, soy food products may potentially have a protective effect. Women who did not receive endocrine therapy as a treatment for their breast cancer had a weaker, but still statistically significant, association." The totality of data on soy is that it's a far better choice than animal products and need not be feared. In my restaurant, GreenSpace Café, we serve organic tofu and tempeh and it is reassuring to know that the Soy Myth can be declared a true myth.