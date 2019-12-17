While we all know the importance of self-love and self-care, it is also important to share our love. Just as a seed blossoms into a flower, our hearts are fulfilled when we allow love to flow. If we are holding back our love, we are creating blocks in the heart. This does not mean we are meant to become passive doormats. It means we choose to find love and forgiveness in order to stay healthy. The more boundaries we establish, the less love we allow in. The more we open our hearts, the more we allow others' love to comfort us. We are not always consciously aware of how resistant we have become to love.

I recommend this "Miracle Breath" exercise as an easy, quick way to pause and ask ourselves if we are blocking the flow; the "miracle breath" is the compass that assists in awareness, clearing, and expansion (a step-by-step can be found below). This can be done at any time of day.