These Are The Best Essential Oils For A Nontoxic DIY Deodorant

Body odor is natural, but that doesn't mean it has to cause you problems. Making your own botanical deodorant with essential oils can give you peace of mind knowing that the ingredients are healthy and sustainably farmed. DIY deodorant recipes are aplenty, so educating yourself about the right ingredients is essential for therapeutic benefit and aroma preference. And, the average human spends about three days and eight hours of their lifetime applying deodorant (sheesh!), so why not create a custom aromatic formulation?

Over the past years, there have been large shifts in health consciousness. But sometimes neglected is what we put on our bodies. Perhaps we should give this more thought as skin absorbs 70 percent of what is put on it. One study published in the Journal of Applied Toxicology demonstrated that aluminum, a common ingredient in commercial deodorant, is not only absorbed by the body but also deposited in breast tissue. And if that's not enough to convince you to make your own, consumers are often unaware that 95 percent of the synthetic fragrances in self-care products are derived from petroleum by-products, and companies are not required to provide their chemical fragrance concoctions since they're protected by law as "trade secret."

Parabens and phthalates? The jury is out, but you can take control and make your own deodorant containing natural aromas that are gentle enough for daily use.