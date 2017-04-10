These 6 Amazing Beauty Products Are Already In Your Pantry

Over the years, my beauty cabinet and kitchen cabinet have become virtually interchangeable. We care about what we put in our bodies, so it's only natural that we have come to care about what we put on our skin. This rings so true to me that I included a natural beauty recipe in every chapter of my cookbook, Good Clean Food: Super Simple Plant-Based Recipes for Every Day.

After all, we've discovered that we absorb over 80 percent of what we apply to our skin. What's truly amazing to me is how beneficial and effective pantry ingredients can be when used in a beauty application. An added bonus is they are usually inexpensive compared to fancy beauty treatments! These are a few of my favorite beauty ingredients—some of them may surprise you—and ones that are equally at home in the bathroom as in the kitchen.