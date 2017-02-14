3 Beauty-Boosting Smoothies You Need To Get Radiant Hair, Skin, And Nails

Beauty will always be more than skin deep; it comes from within! The healthy function of our organs, the hydration of our cells, and the neutralization of free radicals all combine to give us that healthy, enviable glow. In fact, a study on nutrition and skin aging concluded that the best way to enhance skin protection from oxidative stress is to support the endogenous—or internal—antioxidant system. I recommend doing this by focusing on fruit and vegetable consumption, as they are naturally high in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals and promote youthful skin, thick hair, and more.

The easiest way to do this is by blending a delicious smoothie. Use my Be Well Smoothie equation to create your perfect drink, or try one of these recipes I specifically developed for beauty—using HUM Nutrition Raw Beauty Green Superfood Powders, which I love for a quick and tasty beauty boost—below: