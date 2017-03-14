How This Ancient Drink Will Help You Give Up Sugar — For Good

The first step in transitioning away from sugary (and artificially sugary) drinks is to become cognizant of ingredients. Do you wake up in the morning and dump packets of sugar or sugar-free sweeteners into your coffee, sip on a soda for a little midday pick-me-up, or end the evening with a hot chocolate or a sweetened chai latte? These are all places where sugar, artificial or not, is lurking. Once you've taken a look at your beverage consumption, see where you can make some tweaks and transition away from sugar-heavy beverages.

When I do want to add a kick of sweetness to things, I always rely on natural sweeteners like maple syrup, raw honey, dates, and bananas. Despite being natural and in their whole food form, these foods are still sources of sugar and should be used in moderation.

Nowadays, water, water, water—sparkling, flat, or with a kick of citrus, cucumber, or mint—will always be my primary drink of choice. But when you need something other than water, here are some simple swaps for typically sugar-heavy drinks: