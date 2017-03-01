Have Acid Reflux? Here's Exactly What To Eat (And Avoid)

To prevent the activation of pepsin and to keep the inflammation response at bay, you should consume foods that are relatively alkaline such as melons, greens, nuts, and legumes. In the first 28 days of the Acid Watcher Diet (called the "healing phase") the focus is on the consumption of substances above pH 5. Two of my favorites are watermelon and seedless cucumber, which are not only above pH 6 but also very high in natural anti-inflammatory agents like lycopenes and lignans, respectively. Very healthy, antioxidant-laden fruits such as berries and even mandarin oranges, can have their acidity neutralized by adding what I call alkaline "CARS" (coconut, alkaline, rice, or soy) "milk" to them, in a smoothie or juice. Instead of vinegar-based dressings on salads, use dressings with olive oil, herbs, and Celtic salt, or ginger and carrot.

After putting over 6,000 people on this diet, I've found that inflammation visibly decreases in their throats, sinuses, and esophagus, thus reducing symptoms and improving health. So next time you reach for a snack or sit down to eat a meal, think about the acidity of what you're about to put in your mouth. Use these tips to keep your body free of inflammation and you'll be on your way to better health in no time.