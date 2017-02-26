5 At-Home Barre Moves You Can Do To Strengthen Your Core

Getting flat abs and sharpening up the midsection is a goal for many of my clients. One of the main benefits, however, is not about that classic six-pack—it's about strengthening your core so you can strengthen your back and overall posture. As someone who's been active for most of my life, I can tell you firsthand what it's like to not feel strong or connected to my core.

I grew up as a dancer and learned to engage and utilize my core strength from a very early age. However, as life got busier, travel ensued, work picked up, and soon enough I was no longer getting enough time to work with my body.

After lots of ups and downs with my weight and tremendous back pain from traveling, sitting at a desk, and driving long hours, I finally had enough. That's when I realized skipping my bodywork each week was no longer an option. Imagine if you were to skip work every week and simply not show up day after day—there would be consequences. Your body is the same way. It needs you to show up so it can help you thrive.

These five easy steps can be a great add-on to any activity to strengthen the core from all angles. You can also use them if you have just a few minutes and you want to do something for you. It does make a difference in your body's health. As a side note, I've also used these exercises when I've been working through my own back and neck pain. Just take it slow, feel your body, and listen to its feedback.