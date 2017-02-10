Here's Why You're Not Enjoying Oral Sex (And What To Do About It)

Question: When my husband is performing oral on me I find myself getting to the edge of what I think is a climax and freaking out, unable to relax. I tell him to stop. We have been married over 10 years and I still feel frigid. I don't know how to push past it.

You're not alone. A lot of women have a hard time relaxing during oral. There are two common reasons for this.

1. They're uncomfortable with their vagina and just feel anxious when someone comes face-to-face with it.

2. It's an intimacy issue. Oral sex is way more intimate than regular, penetrative intercourse.

Let's tackle the vagina (known as yoni in Sanskrit) issue first. You need to love your yoni. If you don't think it's pretty, know this—it doesn't bother your husband. A man cares more about how you feel when he's with you or how he makes you feel when he's pleasuring you than anything else.