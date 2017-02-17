Here's Exactly What To Do About Brain Fog: A Functional Medicine Expert Explains

Of all the health problems I talk to patients about, there is one that is dramatically overlooked and not taken seriously: brain fog. I hear on an almost hourly basis how people are left to fend for themselves with debilitating brain fog and its partner in crime—chronic fatigue. Patients describe it to me as living in a haze, their lives passing them by. Instead of being engaged in the present moment, they feel like they're watching life from a distance. Their thinking is no longer sharp, and their brilliant minds are sidelined.

So why do problems like this fall through the cracks of mainstream medicine? Partly, I believe, because there is no obvious medication available. But in functional medicine, my goal is to get to the core reason why people struggle with health problems, so let's dig deeper and not settle for a life of mental fogginess.