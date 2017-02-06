10 Signs Your Own Ambition Is Working Against You

To actualize our dreams, we ambition addicts ascertain who, among our family, friends, community members, and colleagues, can help us achieve our goals. We prioritize interactions with these individuals over interactions with those we deem peripheral to our progress.

After reading this list, we may have the uncanny sensation that our inner existence has been laid bare. Like it or not, ambition addiction fits.

If we continue with business as usual, we risk inflicting damage on others and ourselves. Ambition addiction can bruise our bodies; the perpetual stress, the invariable fight-or-flight, thickens our arteries, frays our nerves, and dramatically increases our risk of a heart attack or stroke. Ambition addiction can also strain our most cherished relationships. The more savage our drive to succeed, the more willingly we will abandon those who dare disturb our dreams.

As with any addiction, however, recovery is possible.