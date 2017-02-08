mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Sick Of Almond Milk? The Dairy-Free Alternative You'll Want To Use In Everything

Carolina Santos-Neves
mbg Contributor By Carolina Santos-Neves
mbg Contributor
Carolina Santos-Neves is a graduate of the Chef Training Program at the Natural Gourmet Institute for Health and Culinary Arts and is presently the chef of Hungry Beast, (CDMX) a kitchen & Juice Bar that focuses on flavors from all over the world with a focus on using organic and local products.

Photo by Stocksy

The Dream Catcher, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is simply the most magical place I've ever been. Actual dream catchers could be found hanging on the walls throughout the property, and the incredibly talented Chef Dario kept all guests incredibly well-fed throughout the stay. Every day, he served us something different, but it was a sesame seed milk that just blew my mind. It was toasty but not too sweet, and truly addictive—not to mention, completely nut- and dairy-free. If you have a nut allergy, are looking to benefit from the calcium and protein in sesame seeds (they're also great for eye, hair, and oral health!), or simply want to switch it up, give this recipe a try. You might find yourself addicted!

Dreamy, Creamy Sesame Seed Milk

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup sesame seeds
  • 4 cups coconut water
  • 2 dates, pitted
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla powder or extract
  • Pinch of Himalayan or sea salt

Instructions:

  1. Soak your sesame seeds in enough water to cover overnight in the fridge.
  2. When you are ready to make your milk, drain and rinse your sesame seeds, discarding the soak water.
  3. Combine your soaked sesame seeds and the coconut water in a blender and blend on high for 30 to 60 seconds, depending on how powerful your blender is.
  4. Strain your milk through a nut milk bag or cheesecloth, reserving the milk.
  5. Rinse out your blender and add your strained milk back in. Add dates, vanilla, and salt, and blend again until smooth.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Carolina Santos-Neves
Carolina Santos-Neves mbg Contributor
Carolina Santos-Neves is a graduate of the Chef Training Program at the Natural Gourmet Institute for Health and Culinary Arts and is presently the chef of Hungry Beast, (CDMX) a...

More On This Topic

Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-28558/sick-of-almond-milk-the-dairyfree-alternative-youll-want-to-use-in-everything.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!