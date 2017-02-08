Sick Of Almond Milk? The Dairy-Free Alternative You'll Want To Use In Everything

The Dream Catcher, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is simply the most magical place I've ever been. Actual dream catchers could be found hanging on the walls throughout the property, and the incredibly talented Chef Dario kept all guests incredibly well-fed throughout the stay. Every day, he served us something different, but it was a sesame seed milk that just blew my mind. It was toasty but not too sweet, and truly addictive—not to mention, completely nut- and dairy-free. If you have a nut allergy, are looking to benefit from the calcium and protein in sesame seeds (they're also great for eye, hair, and oral health!), or simply want to switch it up, give this recipe a try. You might find yourself addicted!