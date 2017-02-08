Sick Of Almond Milk? The Dairy-Free Alternative You'll Want To Use In Everything
The Dream Catcher, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is simply the most magical place I've ever been. Actual dream catchers could be found hanging on the walls throughout the property, and the incredibly talented Chef Dario kept all guests incredibly well-fed throughout the stay. Every day, he served us something different, but it was a sesame seed milk that just blew my mind. It was toasty but not too sweet, and truly addictive—not to mention, completely nut- and dairy-free. If you have a nut allergy, are looking to benefit from the calcium and protein in sesame seeds (they're also great for eye, hair, and oral health!), or simply want to switch it up, give this recipe a try. You might find yourself addicted!
Dreamy, Creamy Sesame Seed Milk
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sesame seeds
- 4 cups coconut water
- 2 dates, pitted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla powder or extract
- Pinch of Himalayan or sea salt
Instructions:
- Soak your sesame seeds in enough water to cover overnight in the fridge.
- When you are ready to make your milk, drain and rinse your sesame seeds, discarding the soak water.
- Combine your soaked sesame seeds and the coconut water in a blender and blend on high for 30 to 60 seconds, depending on how powerful your blender is.
- Strain your milk through a nut milk bag or cheesecloth, reserving the milk.
- Rinse out your blender and add your strained milk back in. Add dates, vanilla, and salt, and blend again until smooth.
