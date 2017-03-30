6 Things This Neurologist Did To Heal Herself After Brain Surgery

I often tell patients that the body does not know the difference between a surgical wound or a stabbing knife wound. The response is often very similar. And when the organ is the brain that's experiencing that level of insult, it does not bounce back so easily. It is akin to a severe traumatic injury. And the brain injury leads to a very similar recovery and cluster of symptoms as does a post-concussive syndrome. It may not have been traumatic in its making, but the functional effect is still the same.

So I got to work healing my brain and healing my psyche. As a neurologist, I have a unique perspective in that I have seen many in their recovery from similar surgeries and similar injuries. I have helped them heal. I have also spent my career understanding the brain and what it needs to function optimally. My doctors were amazed at my recovery and even noted that in their chart notes. So here are the top five things I did to heal myself: