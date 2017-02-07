How An LA Meditation Teacher Keeps His Calm All Day Long

What is your day but a series of moments? It's the little decisions you make along your way that add up to a balanced life. Evolution Fresh® launched their #MySmallSip initiative to spark small, healthy daily choices we each make to better our lives. With the second annual National Green Juice Day just having happened on January 26, 2017, what better way to celebrate than to share the healthy habits of some of our community members? Read on for wellness inspiration you can incorporate into your own life.

We all lead busy lives these days, and it's easy to let the routines that help keep us in balance slip away when we start feeling too overwhelmed. This is a big part of why being a Vedic meditation teacher is so important to me. Whether I am writing, teaching, organizing, or traveling, I am always able to come back to a place where I feel grounded, and I believe that everyone deserves to have that invaluable tool available to him or her.

Meditation alone doesn't complete the picture, though. As we all know, diet and exercise play an integral role in health as well. But a healthy lifestyle usually doesn't just happen overnight. It is often built slowly and intentionally by implementing one or two good habits at a time. For me, the combination of these #MySmallSip moments is what provides me the balance and stamina necessary to accomplish my goals on any given day. Here's a peek at a few of the things that I do to help keep myself energized and inspired: