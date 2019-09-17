Countless studies support the notion that a plant-based diet can help with weight loss, and people who eat a diet high in vegetables and fruits are more likely to maintain a healthy weight throughout their lives.

With the many temptations we face each day, sticking to a healthy routine can be really tough! But it's so motivating to know that within just a few hours we start to heal and that just a couple of months of effort can totally transform our hormones, skin, and brain function.

When we commit to giving our bodies what they need to be happy and healthy, they will work just as hard to support us too—keeping us strong, sharp, and beautiful.