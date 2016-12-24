3 Fragrant Ways To Transform Your Mood + Boost Your Sex Appeal

Our nose is a brilliant instrument. It tells you exactly how someone will impact you before your other senses can catch up. Ever wonder why we kiss? Well, we’re actually sniffing each other—now that’s primal! The beauty is that we can use this primal recognition to become our most sensual selves. In a world of sensory overload, we have done everything to mask this natural ability in hopes of receiving what we think we desire.

In the animal kingdom, pheromones are scent signals that elicit specific behaviors or responses, including sexual arousal. Our bodily odors may not whip potential mates into a lustful frenzy, but some studies show that smells might color perceptions to a certain extent, possibly being a small part of what makes one person find another attractive.