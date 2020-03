3 Fragrant Ways To Transform Your Mood + Boost Your Sex Appeal

The one that will make you feel confident, sexy, and perhaps send your thoughts on a sexual fantasy ride is a strong indicator of which scent promotes your sexual well-being.

I decided to launch Sex, Drugs and Rock & Roll, an essential body oil and fragrance collection, because I craved connection through touch in addition to community. Botanically, these blends invoke the experiences they are named after. We don't really know why traits might smell differently, but it's possible that it all relates to hormones. For example, our armpits have scent-producing organs that are dense with hormone receptors. These secrete all kinds of lovely chemicals, including alcohols, esters, and fats. It's possible that different mixes of hormones cause these organs to secrete different mixes of chemicals.

We live in an age of fragrance, where producers in Grasse, France, carefully prepare their batches of rose or jasmine, or where brilliant organic perfumers work alongside highly trained "noses" to build unique, organic, and ethically sourced blends. The essential oils I formulated based on the "virtues" of sex, drugs, and rock & roll, not only evoke these feelings botanically, but gives the wearer insight into where they are in their lives and what they are seeking.

Who said romance was dead?