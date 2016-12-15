The Flourless, Sugar-Free Cookies This Yogi Brings To Every Holiday Party

If there’s one thing I make very clear on my blog, it’s that the people in my life are incredibly important to me. I write about them, photograph them, interview them for my podcast, spend inordinate amounts of time telling them how much I love them...you get the picture!

To give back to my friends who support me unconditionally, I like to share the thing I am the most passionate about—wellness. One way I do that, other than dragging them to way too many yoga classes, is to cook healthy food—for them, and with them.