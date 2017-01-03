I'm A Parisian Woman. Here's What I Actually Eat In A Day

When I meet people for the the first time and they find out I'm French, the conversation quickly moves toward food. They say, "I love French cuisine! Croissants, macarons, baguettes, coq au vin, ratatouille, vin rouge...delightful?" And then, quickly after, "Can I ask you a question? How is it you're not overweight with all those fatty and sugary meals? You should be huge! Tell me the secret, NOW."

Are you ready for it? The secret is...the French don't eat "French food."

Well, we don't eat "French food" every day. Those meals are mainly eaten for special occasions and on the weekends as they take a long time to prepare.

And that's the real secret here: We prepare most of our big and fatty meals ourselves. Takeaway is a no-no regarding the Sunday's poulet fermier avec ses frites maison (farmer's free-range chicken with homemade french fries). As it takes much more effort to craft those meals, we tend to keep them to a few times a month only, when it's a real pleasure to cook with family and friends.

As for the weekdays, meals are often easier to prepare and much lighter. I always keep in mind that health is a matter of balance. If you have a sugary snack during the day, it's automatic for me to eat something lighter for the next meal. I have a few habits (from my mother and grandmother) that I believe are the reason I feel good in my body and in my mind. I'll reveal a few of them below while I take you with me for a day of eating.

So as a busy Parisian girl, here's what I eat in a day.