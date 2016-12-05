7 Holistic Ways To Crush Your Anxiety So You Can Actually Enjoy Life

Anxiety is often caused by worrying about the future. Thoughts of "What if this happens" or "What if that doesn't happen" can prevail. "I won't be able to handle it." "It will be so often unbearable that I can't stand it." In psychology we call this fortunetelling—predicting the future negatively, and catastrophizing—making a mountain out of a molehill. One way to overcome this type of thinking is to focus on the present instead of the future. That is, be more mindful of the present.

Stop right now, and take a deep breath. Then ask yourself, "What is going on right now in front of me?" Focus on your breath; how your body feels; sights, sounds, smells and experiences they are happening right now. For example, if you're concerned about an upcoming meeting, stop and ask yourself what's going on right now. You're not actually at the meeting. You may be sitting in your office or at home or driving your car. Ask yourself: Right now, how safe am I? By bringing yourself to the present, you can help combat your anxiety. Research shows that mindfulness is a great way to treat anxiety as well as its cousin, depression.