mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Outdoors
|
Medically Reviewed

Let's Clear This One Up: Should You Do Yoga Before You Run?

Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor By Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Medical review by Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on December 10, 2019

Tight hamstrings, sore calves, achy knees, an uncooperative IT band—you name it, runners have been there.

Aches and pains aren't uncommon for runners, and one way to ease them—and improve your overall performance—is to practice yoga regularly.

But should you head to yoga class right before going for a jog or run? That one's up for debate.

Let's talk about it.

Here's why a regular yoga practice is a good idea for runners.

A number of factors go into being a strong runner. Taking daily action to prevent injuries is huge, good balance is important, and a strong core is vital. The ability to breathe evenly should also being taken into account, as some of us hold our breath when we're stressed out without realizing it.

Practicing Hatha, Vinyasa, Iyengar, and various other styles of yoga is an amazing way to keep your muscles flexible, strong, and mobile. All those tree poses and arm balances are great for balance and core strength, and practicing breathwork will make even breathing second nature.

"Light yoga will stretch tight muscles and loosen up stiff joints that would otherwise be compromised," Dr. Alicia Armitstead tells mbg."[Practicing yoga regularly] will therefore decrease the risk of injury during running. "

Article continues below

So, should you do yoga right before you run?

With all the benefits yoga can bring runners, it certainly seems like doing yoga shortly before going for a run is a smart move.

But according to Dr. Tiffany Lester of Parsley Health, taking a full yoga class before running probably isn't a good idea at all.

"We treat so many runners, even marathoners," she tells mbg. "We work with them to create a custom plan for how to protect their bodies while reaching their goals. We tell them that while it can be beneficial to do some yoga poses to warm up before running, I would not recommend a full yoga sequence.

"Practicing yoga stretches and relaxes muscles that need to be tight to withstand the physical load when running. You could potentially injure yourself by doing yoga beforehand because those muscles are too relaxed."

So, there you have it: Be a runner and a yogi. But make sure each activity has its own time and place.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist and former Senior Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen where she analyzed new research on human behavior, looked at the...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
Routines

Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release

Sarah Regan
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-27485/lets-clear-this-one-up-should-you-do-yoga-before-you-run.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!