I'm A Holistic Nutritionist. Here's What I Eat In A Day

I start every morning with hot water with lemon, as I advise all my clients and readers to do. It's a great way to start the day on a high note. Lemons support liver tissue and are full of enzymes and vitamin C while the hot water helps relax your gut and promotes more complete cleansing. I also religiously take two of my SBO Probiotics, which I believe are one of the keys to ultimate nutrient absorption, energy, and having awesome, youthful skin.

When I'm hungry (which is pretty much right off the bat since I'm still breastfeeding my 7-month-old son), the first thing in my body is my glowing green smoothie, pictured here. One serving has over 9 grams of fiber, so it's not just a green juice, from which the fiber has been stripped out. The fiber helps keep me full and gives me energy all morning.

I may also nosh on some fruit—whatever is around. Lately I've been really into persimmons, which are in season right now! I'm a huge fruit eater. I did have pretty severe candida and was strictly low sugar to get rebalanced, so I didn't eat any sweet fruit for a while. But from taking my SBO probiotics daily and balancing my system with a whole program based on reducing candida, I now handle fruit sugar really well and feel great eating substantial amounts of fruit. I will emphasize, though, that if you feel chronically bloated from eating fruit, your system may be compromised and needs to be rebuilt and strengthened first, or you may be suffering from food combinations that are causing bloating. Try having the fruit only on an empty stomach or combined with greens in a smoothie instead of along with or right after proteins or starches.

I'm not a caffeine person, but I consider myself an herbal tea aficionado of sorts—I have dozens of loose-leaf and tea-bag varieties in my cabinet. I love having more hot tea after I finish my hot water with lemon!