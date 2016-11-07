Bookmark This: The Only Formula You Need For A Perfect Green Smoothie, Every Time

When friends come to me looking to make small changes that will have a huge impact on their health, I always tell them to swap out or supplement their regular breakfast with a green smoothie. There's no better feeling than getting in several servings of leafy greens before 9 a.m.—even if your day devolves into an orgy of chocolate chip cookies and french fries from there, you've still filled yourself with fiber, vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients. Bonus: When you drink a green smoothie in the morning, you'll be less tempted by other treats throughout the rest of your day (it's like a healthy magic trick, but don't take my word for it—try it and see for yourself).

While there are a ton of great recipes online (even on mbg) for green smoothies, the secret is this: You don't need a recipe. It's far easier to learn the basic formula that will ensure you get a great flavor and optimal nutrients every time. After that, you can easily play around with fun flavor and ingredient combos to make it your own. Here's what you need to know: