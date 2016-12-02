Is Coffee Actually Bad For You? A Doctor Explains

Let's face it: Americans love their coffee. In fact, coffee is the number one way most people get antioxidants.

But is coffee really healthy? One day we see studies that support coffee and the next day we see 10 reasons why coffee is bad. So let's uncover the truth about this aromatic beverage most of us love.

On the one hand, studies show coffee decreases your risk for type 2 diabetes, lowers cancer risk, and improves mood and memory. Coffee can also boost metabolism as well as sports performance.

Yet coffee can become highly addictive, altering stress hormones while making you feel simultaneously wired and tired.