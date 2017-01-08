A Doctor Explains Why Saturated Fat In Coconut Oil Isn't A Problem

Coconut oil provides other benefits too, like lowering insulin levels and protecting against heart disease. The predominant fatty acid in coconut oil is lauric acid, which provides antimicrobial, antibacterial, and antiviral benefits. Quality saturated fat in coconut oil or MCT oil becomes far different from what you get in a fast-food cheeseburger. Lumping them all together becomes like putting cauliflower and cupcakes under the carbohydrate category.

Don't be afraid of saturated fat, but get it from healthy sources like coconut and grass-fed beef, which automatically edges out unhealthy sources. Likewise, total cholesterol does not accurately predict heart disease or stroke. Inflammation becomes the culprit for most diseases, and coconut oil is highly anti-inflammatory.

If you still have high cholesterol, ask your doctor the right questions, and most importantly, get the right tests. Request a particle-size test to check for particle size and number. Other cholesterol tests are simply outdated. A routine, regular cholesterol test won't reveal particle size.

Simply put, the real villain that robs our health and increases our waistlines is sugar and anything that breaks down to sugar like refined carbohydrates. Quality fats like coconut oil and more anti-inflammatory omega-3 fats help edge out those sugars and inflammatory omega-6 fats.

Combine healthy fats with a whole, low-processed-foods diet, and you have an effective strategy to normalize cholesterol while reducing your risk for heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and numerous other chronic conditions. With a healthy, whole foods diet, saturated fat should not be a problem.

If you're interested in learning more, I dive deep into the benefits of coconut oil and saturated fat while busting cholesterol and other myths in my book Eat Fat, Get Thin.